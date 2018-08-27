YouTube rolling out ‘Time watched’ stats & central Digital Wellbeing menu on Android/iOS

Announced at I/O 2018, YouTube was one of the first products that launched Digital Wellbeing features like break reminders and notification management. Today, the Google video service is rolling out “Time watched” stats along with centralized controls for all the other options.

With “Time watched,” YouTube wants to provide you with a “better understanding of how much you watch.” This profile notes how long you’ve consumed videos today, yesterday, and over the past 7 days, with a daily average included.

These stats are derived from your watch history while you’re signed into YouTube, but does not include YouTube Music or YouTube TV. Additionally, deleted videos and content watched in Incognito mode are not factored, while statistics aren’t available when the watch history toggle is unchecked and paused.

The Time watched profile is prominently located in the Account menu on Android and iOS by first tapping your profile avatar in the top-right corner. It is rolling out starting today. Meanwhile, Google previously touted how Android Pie’s Digital Wellbeing features, currently in beta, would be able to deep link into the Time watched section from the Settings app.

Since this placement is more accessible than the various other options buried in settings, Google is including shortcuts to other Digital Wellbeing features at the bottom of Time watched.

Labeled “Tools to manage your YouTube time,” there are four options that deal with watching and notifications. With “Remind me to take a break,” users can have YouTube prompt them at set intervals to discourage long binges. In a related move, you can also disable Autoplay next video.

Other features include Scheduled digest to bundle all notifications together for the day, with the ability to customize the delivery time. Lastly, sounds and vibrations from YouTube can be disabled during set times.

