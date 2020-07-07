Some people live in Google Calendar and have picked up on how shorter entries are visualized in the exact same way as 30-minute events. This is now changing to “better reflect the true duration of the event.”

The height of Calendar entries under 25 minutes will actually correspond to the event’s length. Google previously displayed shorter appointments in the same way as 30-minute ones. Below, the first event in the left screenshot is only 15 minutes long, while the one after is actually half-an-hour. In the second example, we see accurate and relative sizing for 15 and 20 minutes.

With this update, we hope to make your schedule easier to understand and manage.

Text and readability will suffer, but you can always tap to preview. In addition to “occupying less space in your daily view,” you’ll be able to get an accurate portrayal of what’s coming by just glancing at your schedule. Google says this change will also be reflected when printing a calendar.

This change will be on by default — with some language exceptions — but it can be disabled in Settings under General > View options: “Display shorter events the same size as 30 minute events.”

To maintain clear legibility of characters, this is OFF by default for accounts in Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

Available to all G Suite users, this feature is rolling out now and will be live in the coming weeks.

