Back in 2018, the handy writing tool Grammarly added support for Google Docs to help users everywhere ensure correct spelling and grammar regardless of their project. In the time since that integration has only matured and, now, it’s getting a big upgrade.

In a post today, Grammarly explains that some of its more advanced features are picking up support for Google Docs. That includes a new sidebar which acts as a “one-stop shop” for all of the corrections that are needed in the document. The sidebar can also recommend tweaks to the text to help with clarity, delivery, and engagement.

To assist with those topics, Grammarly’s “Goals” feature can also appear and work with documents in Google Docs. You’ll need a Grammarly Premium subscription to access a lot of those tools, though.

All of these tools have been available previously with Grammarly’s general web interface, but they didn’t work with Google’s services. As usual, you’ll just need the Grammarly Chrome Extension to get things going.

