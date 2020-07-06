For over a year now, Google has been bringing dark mode to its Android apps to go with Android 10’s dark theme toggle. Today, they’re launching a long-awaited and much needed dark mode to the Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps for Android, to make your work easier on the eyes.

While not all people fully enjoy dark mode, it’s undoubtedly one of the more beloved features of Android 10, reducing eye strain, debatably improving battery life, and making apps look just plain slick. Some apps, of course, are harder to darken than others. For example, Gmail for Android’s dark mode needs to factor in and properly communicate that what you see on screen is going to look very different from what you send, as most emails aren’t light text on a black background.

With the experience of Gmail’s dark mode under their belts, Google has now tackled bringing a full and proper dark mode to the Android apps for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Starting today, and gradually rolling out over the next two weeks to both commercial and personal accounts alike, all three apps will by default respect your phone’s global dark mode setting. Importantly, each app’s dark mode not only darkens the files view, but also brings a slick new blacked out look to the editor.

Of course, since it’s probably not a good idea to submit an important document having only seen it in this inverted dark mode, Google has included a “View in light theme” option in Docs, Sheets, and Slides to preview what you’re working on.

More on Google Docs:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: