Grammarly adds Google Docs support in beta for all users this week

In case you’re unfamiliar with it, Grammarly is a popular proofreading tool which goes beyond basic spell check. Using AI, it can help you correct major or minor grammatical errors, even going so far as to better suggest how a sentence can be phrased. This tool has had a native app on platforms such as Windows and Mac, as well as integration with Microsoft Office for quite some time. However, the Chrome extension is where most users undoubtedly found the service useful.

Now, that extension offers Google Docs support, which is still in beta for the time being, for all users. This functionality started rolling out to users over the past few weeks, but it was only to a limited group. Now that it’s live for everyone, writing in one of the world’s most popular online word processors retains the handy Grammarly proofreading.

Grammarly is free to use and this new Google Docs functionality is available through the same Chrome extension. You can pay an optional fee to unlock more specific proofreading as well. An Android keyboard is also available.

