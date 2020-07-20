Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra goes official in just three short weeks, and leading up to the launch, there have been a number of major leaks. Today, another hands-on video leak of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra details camera and video features, as well as giving quick mention to an upcoming feature from Google.

Jimmy is Promo, the same user who previously showed off hands-on leaks of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in both images and a brief video, is back again with another video of the device. This time around, the focus isn’t on hardware at all, but rather on what users will be able to do with the camera array on the back of the phone.

As seen in the video, the camera array on Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is basically identical to the Galaxy S20 Ultra from earlier this year, but Samsung has clearly improved the design this time around.

Diving into the software, the overall camera UI is the same. In the first shot, we can quickly see that Samsung has topped off zoom at 50x, likely in reaction to the poor public reception to the 100x zoom found on the S20 Ultra. If you ask me, it’s a smart move. No one needs blurry 100x anyway. It’s also clear that the main shooting modes will be at the standard focal length, a 0.5x wide-angle view, and also 5x optical zoom.

In terms of video capabilities, the Note 20 Ultra supports 8K just like the Galaxy S20 series, with options for UHD 24/30/60fps, FHD 24/30/60/120fps, and HD 30fps. Samsung has also added the ability to shoot in a 21:9 aspect ratio.

To better suit pro users, too, there are some “Pro Video” features on the Note 20 Ultra. This includes a histogram and some fine-tuned audio controls that are available while shooting a clip.

At the end, to add a cherry on top, Google’s Nearby Sharing also appears on the device. Google has been testing this feature out in beta lately, but the official, wide rollout has yet to take place. Is this a sign it’ll be rolling out publicly by the time the Note 20 Ultra debuts? Possibly!

