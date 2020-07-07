Samsung Galaxy Note 20 event confirmed for August 5, online-only of course

In the midst of the ongoing pandemic, launch events are far from normal. Tonight, Samsung has confirmed that it will host a launch event on August 5, which will see the debut of the Galaxy Note 20, and, as expected, it will be online-only.

Samsung confirmed in a post tonight that an online livestream will see the debut of its next smartphone, currently expected to be the Galaxy Note 20 series. The latest Unpacked event will be different from each one before it, though, as it will be held online exclusively. The last Unpacked — which saw the debut of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip — was the last major tech event before the coronavirus pandemic really started taking effect around the globe.

Samsung Unpacked will occur on August 5 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. The company will host a livestream of the event through YouTube as it has in the past. Samsung’s official teaser, seen below, also reflects a recent leak of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra which showed its “Mystic Bronze” color.

Join us for a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 to explore our latest Galaxy Devices ecosystem designed to empower your life.

At this launch event, too, we’re expecting more than just the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Alongside that device, we’ll likely see the Galaxy Z Fold 2, a refreshed Galaxy Tab S lineup, and more. Before that, too, it’s expected that Samsung will announce the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live.

