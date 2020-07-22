After releasing the second Android 11 Beta two weeks ago, Google is rolling out an Android 11 Beta 2.5 update today. This “patch” addresses device crashes and Pixel 4 display issues.

Google calls this a “minor update to Android 11 Beta 2” that addresses the following issues in two categories:

General

Fixed issues that prevented a user from hearing or recording audio in apps after they made a VoIP call.

The notification drawer no longer fails to appear sometimes when a user swipes down from the top of the screen. (Issue #159768228)

The screen no longer flickers on some devices when the screen is set to a low brightness level. (Issue #156051413)

Fixed various issues that could cause devices to reboot intermittently. (Issue #159888167)

The navigation bar no longer appears in cases when it wouldn’t normally display, such as during a device restart. (Issue #159592365)

Some Pixel 4/XL devices that have taken more than one Android 11 update are no longer blocked from receiving an OTA back to Android 10. (Issue #158765677)

Google apps

Video recording is no longer interrupted sometimes when using the Camera app. (Issue #159185509)

The Dialer app no longer uses the speakerphone sometimes as the default audio device. (Issue #159203518)

In the Messages app, the RCS chat features no longer get stuck sometimes in the Connecting state. (Issue #159786769)

The most significant issue addressed is display flickering on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. This was caused by the 90Hz Smooth Display interacting with dark themes, with many users disabling the higher frame rate option to get around the problem. Those on the Google flagship can also downgrade back to Android 10.

Pixel phones on the preview program will get an Android 11 Beta 2.5 OTA (RPB2.200611.012), while factory images are also available for Pixel, GSI, and Android Emulator today.

If you need help installing, follow our guide. “Check for update” immediately downloads the updated build.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: