Samsung Galaxy S20+ is $250 off, plus deals on Nest Hello Video Doorbell and more

In today’s best deals, Samsung Galaxy S20+ is $250 off. Plus, Nest Hello Video Doorbell has dropped to $175, and the Belkin SoundForm Elite Assistant speaker hits $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ at $250 off

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128GB Android Smartphone for $950. Down from its $1,200 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $250 discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and matches the all-time low.

Samsung’s latest flagship handset sports a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display alongside up to 34-hour battery life and 5G connectivity for added future-proofing. The S20+ also stands out with 64MP telephoto, ultrawide, and 12MP lenses that are backed by Samsung’s Single Take AI for improved photo capturing capabilities. Get a closer look in our review.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell hits $175

Good Guy Electronics via Rakuten currently offers the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $175. Down from its $229 going rate, today’s offer beats Best Buy’s sale price by $45. Today’s offer comes within $7 of our previous mention and marks the second-best we’ve tracked in months. Nest’s video doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps an eye on your porch. It touts intelligent motion and person alerts, which makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and more.

Belkin SoundForm Elite Assistant speaker is $200

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker for $200. Typically fetching $300, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new all-time low.

As one of Belkin’s latest debuts, the new SoundForm Elite delivers hi-fi audio playback thanks to full-resonant bass and crystal-clear mixes. Onboard access to Google Assistant makes it easy to rock out to your favorite tunes alongside offering smart home control and more. There’s also a built-in 10W Qi charging pad integrated into the top of the speaker. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Lockly Vision Review: A versatile smart lock and video doorbell in one [Video]

Razer Deathadder V2 Mini Review: Classic design in a smaller shell [Video]

The Sero Hands-on: Samsung’s rotating AirPlay-enabled 4K QLED display [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: