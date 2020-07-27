The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has now leaked in a hands-on video showcasing the updated design and confirms the internals plus several new hardware and software additions.

This short hands-on video has been uploaded to YouTube by TechTalkTV and while the three-minute video doesn’t throw up many major surprises, it does confirm a lot of what we already knew plus gives us a proper look at the brand new hardware.

We get a glimpse of the 41mm version of the Galaxy Watch 3, which comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a physical outer bezel. That bezel looks as though it has been shrunk down quite substantially compared to previous generations, while the buttons are far flatter than previous models too.

The design feels like a revision of previous Galaxy Watch models but with some important revisions. The rotating bezel will let you control much of the UI — which is a core selling point of the device. IP68 water and dust resistance plus 5ATM ratings mean that this smartwatch will be ideal for active wearers.

This short video also confirms that the Galaxy Watch 3 will come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The stainless steel frame and leather strap are also showcased, which was also known thanks to rating board listings over the last few weeks.

One notable addition is that of an ECG measurement sensor and blood pressure monitor. Again, all of these additions ensure that the Galaxy Watch 3 can keep pace with the Apple Watch Series 5 in terms of features.

We were expecting to see the Galaxy Watch 3 ahead of the Note 20 series but it looks like it will be unveiled alongside the upcoming flagship smartphones. Let us know what you’re hoping for from the Galaxy Unpacked event down in the comments section below.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: