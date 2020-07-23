Corning’s Gorilla Glass is pretty much a standard for the smartphone industry, and it often gets updated with better, stronger versions that usually arrive later on high-end smartphones. Today, Gorilla Glass “Victus” has been announced with one of the biggest jumps forward in a while.

The “latest breakthrough” from Corning is, of course, another step forward in durability. How so? For the first time, this latest upgrade not only improves drop resistance, but also scratch resistance. Previous generations of Gorilla Glass would only improve one or the other.

Compared to Gorilla Glass 6, Corning claims that Victus is up to 2x more scratch-resistant. Victus can also apparently handle “drop performance up to 2 meters when dropped onto hard surfaces,” at least in lab conditions. Of course, your results will likely vary in real-life. Corning’s claims never seem to live up on actual phones.

In lab tests, Gorilla Glass Victus achieved drop performance up to 2 meters when dropped onto hard, rough surfaces. Competitive aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers typically fail when dropped from less than 0.8 meters. Gorilla Glass Victus also surpasses Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 with up to a 2x improvement in scratch resistance. Additionally, the scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass Victus is up to 4x better than competitive aluminosilicate glasses.

Apparently, Samsung will be the first to adopt Victus “in the near future.” It’s very possible the Note 20 Ultra will be that device, given the leaks have mentioned “Gorilla Glass 7,” which technically doesn’t exist.

