Take $500 off the Galaxy Note9 in today’s best deals, plus save on Google Wifi, more

Samsung’s Galaxy Note9 is up to $500 off in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, plus deal on Google Wifi, and Garmin’s Star Wars smartwatches. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s best deals.

Score a $500 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Note9

B&H is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 512GB Android Smartphone for $750. Down from its $1,250 going rate, today’s offer is good for $500 in savings, is the lowest price we’ve seen months, and the third-best to date. For comparison, you’ll still pay $1,000 for the 128GB model at Amazon. Featuring a 6.4-inch curved Super AMOLED Infinity Display, Samsung’s Note9 is powered by an Octa-Core processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. A dual rear camera setup has a pair of 12MP sensors, and there’s also an included S-Pen that lets you take notes and accomplish other creative tasks, alongside acting as a remote camera shutter.

Upgrade to Google Wifi

Today only, Woot offers a 3-pack of Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh Routers for $175 in certified refurbished condition. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. For comparison, it has a list price of $299. This is a match of our previous refurbished mention, as well. You can also score a single node at $70 in today’s sale. If you’re finally ready to take your network to the next level, consider going with a mesh system like Google Wifi. With three nodes, you’ll be able to blanket up 4,500-sq. feet of your home or office.

Garmin’s Star Wars Smartwatches are on sale

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin Legacy Saga Series Star Wars Smartwatch for $334. Down from $400, today’s offer is good for a $66 discount, marks one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and is the second-best to date. This Star Wars-themed smartwatch sports a unique design that draws inspiration from both Rey and the Jedi Order with a white leather band and silver bezel. Alongside all the usual fitness tracking features, there’s also heart rate monitoring, an interface inspired by a galaxy far, far away, and up to seven-day battery life. Support for both iOS and Android rounds out the notable inclusions here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer BlackShark V2/X Review: Get the edge for competitive gaming [Video]

Lockly Vision Review: A versatile smart lock and video doorbell in one [Video]

Razer Deathadder V2 Mini Review: Classic design in a smaller shell [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: