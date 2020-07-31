9to5Google Daily 492: Google Pixel 4a coming August 3, Google One adds free phone backups, plus more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Follow Damien:
Follow Trevor and 9to5Toys:
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google teases Pixel 4a unveil on August 3rd with ‘lorem ipsum’
- Oppo Watch first Wear OS watch launches globally w/ Snapdragon Wear 3100, more
- WhatsApp preps enhanced ‘Mute Always’ and expiring messages features
- Google Camera 7.5 preps motion blur, audio zoom, flash intensity, reconfirms Pixel 4a (5G)
Deals discussed in this episode:
- Anker Gold Box takes up to 43% off iPhone, Android, Mac essentials from $13
- Command your smart home from JBL’s Link View Assistant Display: $100 (66% off)
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Google and Android products at Amazon to support the 9to5Google Daily!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.