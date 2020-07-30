While thoroughly leaked, Google has stayed quiet about when to expect its next mid-range phone. That’s changing today with a “lorem ipsum” tease for what is most likely the Pixel 4a.
Made by Google today updated its Facebook and Twitter pages with a new cover image. It features a black hole-punch in the top-left corner that is clearly a nod to the Pixel 4a and its front-facing camera.
In the case of the latter social media presence, it renamed the account to “The Google RTing, Meme Loving, Info Sharing Stream.” There are several Google-colored boxes for words that presumably describe and tease the Pixel 4a.
It links to a new Google Store landing page with an Easter Egg that reveals an August 3rd date. (Tap the boxes until they match the Google logo’s ordering: blue, red, yellow, blue, green, and red.) The text then reads: “The Google Just What You’ve Been Waiting For Phone.” This is clearly a nod to how people have been waiting for this phone since May.
https://store.google.com/intl/en/lorem-ipsum/
Meanwhile, a phone-shaped object that matches the Pixel 4a is covered in a checkerboard pattern.
The “lorem ipsum” paragraph underneath has several — decidedly — non-Latin words that are actually describing features like the camera, Night Sight low-light capabilities, bokeh, and all-day battery life.
Updating…
More about the Pixel 4a:
- Official Google Pixel 4a render appears on the Google Store ahead of launch
- Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 explained: Making sense of Google’s 2020 smartphone lineup
- Google Pixel 4a arrives at FCC in latest step toward launch
- Exclusive: ‘Pixel 4a’ is Google’s new mid-ranger w/ 5.8-inch display, SD 730
With Dylan Roussel and Kyle Bradshaw
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.