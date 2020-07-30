WhatsApp might have plenty of features but is sometimes slow to adopt common options seen in rival messaging applications. Despite that, a “Mute Always” and enhanced expiring messages features look as though they are coming to a future version of WhatsApp.

The latest WhatsApp beta contains evidence of a new mute feature that allows you to mute chats from your notification shade but had some caveats. Not content with having this option, it looks as though expiring messages are also well under development for those that want to send time-sensitive, self-deleting content.

As for the muting options, currently, you will only gain the option when you received over 50 (yes, 50) messages from said chat or group chat. That seems a bit stupid from the outset but it looks like WhatsApp is prepping a new “Mute Always” option for selected chats. This will replace the “one-year” option that has existed for quite some time.

WhatsApp code-digger WABetaInfo found hints of the upcoming muting and expiring messages features in the 2.20.197.3 and 2.20.197.4 beta updates.

The added mute switches will undoubtedly be great for those group chats that you just want to permanently mute. When the Mute Always feature does come to a stable build of WhatsApp, you’ll still be able to show notification from chats you’ve muted, if you just prefer to have it silently update.





The expiring messages feature will let you send chats that will automatically disappear at seven days. It doesn’t look as though you’ll have further timing control beyond just being able to have them self-delete after a week, though. Maybe we’ll see more controls over timed messages, though, as the feature develops and progresses.

Given just how popular WhatsApp is globally, even if the app gets long-overdue features such as these, they are still a big deal. With that said, expect to see the feature crop up in a few more beta builds before coming to a future stable build of the world’s most popular third-party messaging application.

More on WhatsApp:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: