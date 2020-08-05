Alongside smartphone and tablet announcements today, Samsung is also debuting its latest smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch 3 is here with new health features, refreshed looks, and more. Here’s what you need to know.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, unlike the company’s Active 2 smartwatch, is a watch designed with a classier look but without cutting out features for health. Fitness and health features are a clear area where Samsung is pushing this watch, so let’s start there.

Like the Galaxy Watch Active 2, Watch 3 supports heart rate monitoring, step tracking, workout tracking, and even has the hardware inside to support ECG and blood pressure monitoring. Unfortunately, though, those features aren’t available in the United States. Samsung has also added a new Trip Detection feature to Galaxy Watch 3 that can allow users to send a custom SOS alert to emergency contacts. Samsung Pay is also supported but only using NFC.

Perhaps the biggest story here is that Galaxy Watch 3 brings back Samsung’s signature rotating bezel — a feature that both Galaxy Watch Active smartwatches lacked. That bezel is smaller this time around, though, leaving room for bigger displays on both the 41mm and 45mm models.

Both models offer Bluetooth-only and LTE versions, of course with a difference in cost. The Watch 3 has a stainless steel casing as well which houses 247 mAh and 340 mAh batteries, respectively, for “multiday” battery life. 5ATM water resistance, wireless charging, and Tizen OS are also on board. Samsung is using the Exynos 9110 processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage on all models, too.

Colors for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 include Black and Silver for the 45mm version but Silver and Bronze for the 41mm version.

Pricing for the Galaxy Watch 3 starts at $399 for the 41mm version and $429 for the 45mm version, with prices obviously going up for LTE models.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: