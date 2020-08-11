After expanding to a few models seemingly at random earlier this year, the Google Phone dialer app is expanding to more Android smartphones. With its latest beta, it appears to work on just about any device.

Through the Play Store, the Google Phone app can now be installed on Android smartphones from Samsung to OnePlus and everything in between, as Android Police spotted. On my account, loaded down with review units, there’s not a single smartphone I can’t install the app on.

This is the same dialer app that’s available and pre-loaded on Google’s Pixel smartphones, complete with the same interface but without most of the features that make it so good on Pixels. You won’t find Call Screen here, which is easily one of the best parts of Pixel phones, and other recent additions aren’t showing up on my Note 20 Ultra running the app either.

It’s unclear what changed and opened up access to other Android phones, but we’re not complaining either. Google’s dialer has a clean and intuitive design, so it’s just nice to have it as an option on other Android devices.

What’s the catch? For reasons unknown, the app doesn’t show up in Google Play search on these newly added devices. To access it, you’ll need to click a direct link, like this one. As a reminder, too, this appears to only be working on the beta for now.

