Deals: Fresh Anker Android accessory sale, AirPods Pro from $195, more

Today’s best deals include a new Anker accessory sale, plus AirPods Pro from $195, and JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speakers are discounted. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s latest sale

Following Anker’s big Back to School sale on Monday, the popular accessory maker is back with a fresh batch of deals at Amazon. Headlining is the PowerExtend USB-C Power Strip for $50. Regularly $70, like when we featured it in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys, today’s deal represents one of the first few price drops we’ve tracked so far. This power strip offers a compact and forward-facing design that includes three outlets, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C PD port. You can count on 2.4A charging speeds from the former and 45W on the latter.

AirPods Pro with ANC, more start at $195

Best Buy offers Apple’s AirPods Pro in certified refurbished condition for $195. Originally $249, we’ve seen these popular earbuds trend around $235 recently. Prefer new condition? Verizon Wireless currently has the best price out there at $220.

AirPods Pro deliver a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”

JBL Charge 4 for $120

Amazon is currently offering the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $120 in several colors. Down from its $180 going rate, here you’ll save 33% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and coming within $1 of the all-time low.

JBL’s Charge 4 pairs an IPX7 waterproof design with dual passive radiators to deliver “powerful, ear catching sound” that you can listen to pretty much anywhere. So whether you plan on chilling poolside as this summer winds down or just want a speaker to serenade you on the patio, look no further. Battery life clocks in at 20-hours, ensuring you can rock out all day long and can even be used to refuel your phone with a built-in 2.4A USB port.

