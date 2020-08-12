Xiaomi has decided that for the firm’s 10th anniversary the Mi 10 Ultra needed to 120 “all the things” with the official release of its latest handset.

The flagship Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is a 6.67-inch device with a 120Hz FHD+ OLED curved display in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is an upper-left punch-hole notch which houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The display comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and has a peak brightness of 1120 nits. Biometric security on the Mi 10 Ultra is provided via an in-display fingerprint reader.

Now the internals of the Mi 10 Ultra includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, 8, 12, or a whopping 16GB of RAM and 128, 256 or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The battery measures in at 4,500mAh — in two separate internal cells — and can be topped up by a superfast 120W wired charger. That’s not all though as you can also top up at 50W via a proprietary wireless charger, while 10W reverse wireless charging is also included.

At the rear, there is a quad-camera setup that includes the headline 120x ultra-zoom which utilizes a periscope lens plus digital zoom for enhanced images. The Mi 10 Ultra relies on a 48-megapixel main sensor, 20-megapixel ultra-wide, and 12-megapixel portrait lens. It comes with 8K 24fps shooting capabilities plus 960fps slow-motion recording too.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra comes in three distinct designs: Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver, or an absolutely awesome Transparent Edition that showcases some of the hardware underneath the rear glass panel. No strangers to this, Xiaomi made a transparent Mi 8 Pro device in mid-2018.

No word on global availability but the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra will start shipping on August 16 in China starting at 5,299-yuan or around $760 when exchange rates are factored in. We’re hoping to learn more on global availability soon.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: