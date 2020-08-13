In recent months, Google has rolled out a number of tools and initiatives to help SMBs navigate the lack of in-person business and come online. The latest makes it easier for them to update Business Profiles directly from Google Maps and Search.

Accessing is now as simple as looking up the name of their business or typing “my business” in Google Search. The latter shortcut is currently available in English and coming soon to more languages over time. In Maps, these tools are accessible by clicking their avatar image in the top-right corner and selecting “Your Business Profile.”

Once open, Google touts a simplified menu with three key sections: Edit profile, Promote, and Customers. A carousel of recent activity appears underneath that. Listings can now be updated through Google Maps after that capability was previously just in Search. This also includes adding photos, replying to reviews, and creating posts.

Both services are getting a revamped Performance section that shows “new customer interaction insights.”

This page will provide refreshed metrics on a monthly basis and will evolve over the coming months to share more helpful data to business owners. All of these features will be available on an upgraded merchant interface that will offer helpful recommendations about how you can improve your Google presence—whether it’s adding information to your Business Profile, responding to recent customer reviews, or using Google Ads to help your business stand out.

All these tools are still available through Google My Business app and website, but the shortcuts are welcome since Maps is always installed on Android. Access to these tools requires that business owners verify their listing.

