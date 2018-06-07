Google My Business adds ‘Product’ and ‘Offer’ post categories

Google’s My Business service is an incredibly powerful tool for business owners to get their information out to the public, and one of its great aspects is that of posts. This week, Google is adding new categories to that feature.

Google Posts in My Business is a tool for business owners which allows users to easily push out information regarding offers and events. In this week’s update, the company is enabling users to add new posts about products and offers.

These new post formats arrive in addition to “What’s New” and “Event” posts, giving business owners four options in total. Google describes “Product” and “Offer” posts on its support pages.

Offer posts: Posts that provide promotional sales or offers from your business. Offer posts require a title and start/end dates and times. A “View offer” CTA button is automatically added to the post. You can also include a photo/video, coupon code, link, and terms and conditions with the post. For example, a pizza parlor may advertise a 20% off large pizzas for a week.

Posts that provide promotional sales or offers from your business. Offer posts require a title and start/end dates and times. A “View offer” CTA button is automatically added to the post. You can also include a photo/video, coupon code, link, and terms and conditions with the post. For example, a pizza parlor may advertise a 20% off large pizzas for a week. Product posts: Posts that emphasize a specific product your business sells. Product posts require a title and photo or video. You can also include a CTA button and other information. For example, an electronics store may promote a new phone for sale.

Google My Business users should have these new post categories available today on their dashboard.

Google My Business is excited to announce that we’ve added 2 new post types: product and offer posts! Product and offer posts allow you to post your product and promotional details to your customers. Learn more here: https://t.co/y30t7BJFMp — Google My Business (@GoogleMyBiz) June 6, 2018

