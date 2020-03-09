Google Maps is a useful place to find information about local businesses, and now, Google has encouraged businesses affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak to make their potential customers aware by updating their listings.

On a support page, Google goes over how business owners can take advantage of their My Business listings — which appear in both Maps and Search — with information regarding how their business is being affected by the coronavirus outbreak. There’s no new filter, notification, or other tools specifically for this, but Google is showing how business owners can use what’s currently at their disposal.

The obvious update business owners will want to make is regarding their hours. If the virus outbreak lessens staff to the point of also adjusting hours, it’s important for customers to be aware of that. Google also says that affected business owners should add a note about the coronavirus to their business description that shows in Maps, including any precautions the business may be taking or any delays it may suffer.

If your business is affected by COVID-19, update your Google My Business profile to provide the most accurate information to your customers. For example, change your hours of operation if you’re closing early, or add more details to your description. The updates will show on your Business Profile on Google Search and Maps.

Important: We may review your changes for quality before publishing them, so the changes may not immediately be available on Google Search and Maps.

If your business is affected by COVID-19, update your Google My Business profile to provide the most accurate information to your customers. Learn more: https://t.co/IUX8QXI71h. — Google My Business (@GoogleMyBiz) March 9, 2020

More on Google:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: