Friday deals: Android smartphones from $40, Lenovo Smart Display $75, more

Today only, Woot is offering various Android smartphones on sale from $40. Be sure to act quickly, as some deals are already starting to sell out. Our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB in certified refurbished condition for $420. It currently sells for around $750 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the best refurbished mention we’ve tracked by $10. Notable features include a 6.1-inch display, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, and “all-day” battery life. We praised it in our hands-on review, noting that is a “truly excellent smartphone.”

Smart Display 7 at a new low of $75 (25% off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Lenovo Smart Display 7 for $75. Having originally sold for $130, we’ve more recently been seeing it go for $100 with today’s offer saving you 25%, beating our previous mention by $24, and marking a new all-time low. Lenovo’s Smart Display brings Google Assistant to a 7-inch screen complete with the ability to control your smart home and more. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous-chef or elsewhere in your home for pulling up smart camera feeds, watching videos, and everything else Assistant excels at.

Moto 360 Wear is 33% off

Amazon offers the third-generation Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch for $200 in several styles. Also available at B&H. Saving you 33% from the usual $299 price tag, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. The refreshed Moto 360 smartwatch is powered by Wear OS and comes complemented by a stainless steel housing with an always-on 1.2-inch AMOLED display. All-day battery life joins many of the features we’ve come to expect from a wearable these days, including notification relay, heart rate tracking, fitness tracking via Google Fit, and more. Also included alongside a sport band is a genuine leather strap.

