As a part of yesterday’s “Daily Special,” Google offered up a deal on the Nest x Yale smart lock. In a promo video, though, the company may have confirmed Nest locks will work through the regular Google Home app.

Nest x Yale locks work great from your smartphone and integrate well with Google’s smart speakers and the Assistant. However, despite showing up in the Google Home app for a while, Nest smart locks have only offered controls through the standard Nest app.

According to an official Google video, that may soon change.

Pointed out by the folks over at Android Police, the promo shows (around the 0:39 mark) Google’s advertising partner, Fred Armisen, unlocking his Nest x Yale lock directly through the Google Home app. In action, we’ve never seen this UI and it’s not live in the Google Home app either. The only expansion of smart lock controls we’ve seen outside of the Nest app has been the ability to unlock from a Google Assistant smart display with your PIN number.

This shouldn’t really come as a surprise, as Google hasn’t been shy about migrating features from the Nest app to the Google Home app following the debut of the “Google Nest” branding. Still, many features are only in the Nest app, the ability to unlock smart locks included. Hopefully, we’ll see a full rollout on this feature soon.

