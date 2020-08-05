After giving an official teaser to ourselves and other members of the press, Google isn’t exactly shy about the fact that it has a new smart speaker around the corner. According to a new report, Google’s next Assistant smart speaker could be launching as soon as this month.

Roland Quandt reports on Twitter that a “new Google Home” is hitting store shelves at the end of August. This new speaker apparently carries the codename “J2” and will apparently cost around 100 euros ($120 USD). In that region too, at least, the speaker will be available in both Charcoal and Chalk colors.

So, what is this product? Common sense points to the upcoming “Nest Speaker” which we first reported on earlier this year. There’s nothing in Quandt’s tweet, though, that directly points to that product. Remember that, when we first reported on the product, we confirmed its codename was “prince.” There was also no indication of a “J2” name in the recent regulatory leaks.

There's a new Google Home launching soon codenamed "J2" and it's supposedly going to cost about 100 Euros. Available from the end of August, retail says. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 5, 2020

Just given the lack of leaks for any other upcoming Google-branded hardware, it’s probably a safe bet that this product is the Nest Speaker. The timing, though, is pretty awkward considering this speaker would be getting a standalone reveal.

Right now, we still have no idea what this product will end up being called.

