Last year, Google introduced activity cards to quickly return to past queries and page visits. Google Search is now optimizing activity cards for jobs, recipes, and online shopping.

The company is focusing on these three areas given how they are “especially important today.”

When shopping, a carousel of products will appear at the top of your screen. They are compiled from your Search history, as well as items “featured” in pages that you’ve visited. Each card includes the name, image, price, and when you last looked up, while a rating appears when you hit “More activity.” You’ll also get secondary carousels for “Your related visits” and “Your related searches.”

This makes it easy to see and compare all the products you’re interested in so you can come to a decision faster.

Meanwhile, the jobs activity card will show “new, relevant job postings since you last searched.”

This way you’ll quickly know if there are new opportunities to explore instead of scrolling through old postings.

Lastly, with recipes, Google Search will surface “even more relevant recipes related to your query.”

So now when you search for chicken recipes, we’ll surface the related recipes you’ve recently visited and provide a thumbnail preview to make it easy to select the right one.

These updated Google Search activity cards are rolling out now.







