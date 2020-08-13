“What to watch” is a perennially asked question that often results in long bouts of browsing instead of actual viewing. Asking that query to Google Search will now recommend what’s currently on TV, while sporting results will now include live watch options.

Last year, Google gained TV show and movie recommendations. Search is now expanding the feature with carousels of live content from broadcast stations and cable channels, in addition to existing streaming options.

Our “On TV now” carousel shows you programming across multiple channels that’s currently airing, while “On TV later” shows you recommendations for future programming. So when it’s Sunday night and you just can’t decide what to watch before the week begins, Search is here to help.

Meanwhile, today’s other big announcement will show live TV options for NBA and MLB games.

Search for “where to watch the Clippers game” or “how to watch the A’s game,” on your phone and you’ll easily find information on how to tune in across a variety of services where the game may be available.

When looking for info on a specific game, Google is adding a “Live on” watch button to accompany the existing scores, stats, standings, and top stories.

These features currently support a “variety” of cable and network channels in the US. In the future, Google hopes to add more digital streaming options, as well as more sports leagues.

