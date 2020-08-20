Deals: Samsung A71 hits new low, TicWatch Pro is $208, more

Thursday’s top deals include the Samsung A71 at $10 per month, plus TicWatch Pro hits Amazon all-time low, and Samsung’s Galaxy Books are on sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung A71 5G Smartphone drops to new low

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $10 per month with activation on an Unlimited plan. Down from its usual $27 per month going rate (or $600 going rate at Amazon), that brings the total to $240 over the 24-month plan. Today’s offer amounts to 60% in savings, marks one of the very first cash discounts we’ve seen and is a new all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy A71 delivers flagship features for less with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display and 5G connectivity. Around back, there’s a quad sensor camera system with a 64MP main lens.

TicWatch’s new Pro Smartwatch hits Amazon low

MobvoiUS via Amazon is currently offering its new TicWatch Pro 2020 Wear OS Smartwatch for $208. Typically fetching $260, today’s offer marks only the second time we’ve seen it on sale and matches the all-time low set back in July. As the latest version of TicWatch’s wearable lineup, the Pro Smartwatch delivers a 1.39-inch dual display alongside an up to 30-day battery life and some enhancements over its predecessor. One main upgrade here is double the RAM as before, which leads to snappier interfaces and shorter load times. You can also count on the usual assortment of fitness tracking specs like sleep and monitoring, as well as GPS functionality and more.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Books up to $250 off

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Ion i7 1.8GHz/12GB/512GB for $1,150. Typically fetching $1,300, today’s offer amounts to as much as $250 in savings, marks the first time we’ve seen the recent release on sale, and is subsequently a new all-time low. The 13-inch model is also on sale for $1,050 at Amazon. Centered around a 15-inch OLED 1080p display, Samsung’s Galaxy Book Ion packs a premium build and is powered by an i7 processor. There’s a 512GB NMVe SSD built-in alongside 12GB of RAM, a single Thunderbolt 3, two USB 3.0 slots, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6, and more. Find another deal right here.

