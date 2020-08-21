Friday deals: Pixel 4a is just $10 per month, LG Tone Wireless Earbuds $105, more

Friday’s best deals include Pixel 4a at $10 per month, LG TONE earbuds are $105, and Urbanears Speakers are on sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 4a drops to $10 per month

Verizon Wireless is offering the latest Google Pixel 4a 128GB Android Smartphone for $10 per month when you add a new line to your account. This effectively makes the Pixel 4a $240 after 24 months, saving you $140 from its retail price and is the best deal that we’ve tracked all-time on a major carrier. The Pixel 4a is Google’s latest smartphone that offers plenty of features for those on a tighter budget. You’ll find a killer camera, guaranteed two years of software updates, and 128GB of storage here. Unsure if Google’s Pixel 4a is right for you? We said that it was a “superb smartphone on a budget, and a formula Google should remember” in our hands-on review.

LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds at $105

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds for $105. Typically fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. LG’s TONE Free sport the oh-so-popular true wireless design you’d expect from a modern pair of earbuds and complement that with IPX4 water-resistance and six hours of playback, or upwards of 18 with the included case. Alongside just supporting Qi wireless charging, the case also has a built-in UV light that’s said to kill 99.9% of bacteria on the earbuds in-between listening sessions. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage from earlier in the year.

Urbanears Ralis Speaker hits $116

Urbanears is currently offering its Ralis Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $116. Typically fetching $200 and currently marked down to $150 at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 42% in savings, beats our previous mention by $13, and marks a new all-time low. Urbanears Ralis delivers a stylish Bluetooth speaker with a minimalistic, yet colorful design. Alongside a built-in handle and its waterproof exterior, this speaker packs 20 hours of playback per charge and is said to “recreate rich and spatial sound” even with its compact size. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

