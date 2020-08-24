Google’s YouTube TV keeps going up in price, but often the service gives subscribers some nice perks. Today and through the next week, YouTube TV subscribers are getting extended free trials of Cinemax.

Today through August 31st, all YouTube TV subscribers can redeem a free 30-day trial of Cinemax on their account. How? Simply dive into YouTube TV’s settings, head to the membership section, and under add-ons enable Cinemax access. Typically, Cinemax only offers a 7-day free trial.

The catch? Unlike some previous YouTube TV trials, this one won’t end automatically. After the 30-day period is over, you’ll need to manually cancel otherwise you’ll be charged for your next month of access. That’s $9.99 on top of your regular YouTube TV bill. Google will, though, send an email before that charge comes through.

We’ve teamed up with Cinemax to offer you an extended free trial of the Cinemax add-on.* That means that for 30 days you can watch hundreds of hit movies and action-packed original series like Strike Back, Us, Banshee, and Warrior at no extra cost. Just add Cinemax in your Settings before 11:59 pm PT on August 31 to start your trial. If you are a family member and would like to add Cinemax, we recommend asking your family manager. Friendly tip: When the 30-day free trial ends, you’ll start being charged for the channel unless you cancel. Feel free to set a calendar reminder for yourself, and we’ll also send you an email beforehand just in case.

