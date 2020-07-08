Millions of people are cutting off traditional cable in favor of streaming, and live TV offerings are an important piece of that puzzle. To bolster its live TV discovery features on Fire TV, Amazon has just announced new integrations with Google’s YouTube TV and Sling.

In a post today, Amazon explains that Fire TV users can now get content from YouTube TV and Sling TV all within Amazon’s “live” tab.

This section offers “discovery” features to more easily find the content you want to see without opening the actual app. You’ll be able to see TV shows, movies, and sports all in one place even if you subscribe to multiple services.

In addition to YouTube and Sling, the feature also pulls content from Philo, Twitch, and Pluto TV as well as Prime Video channels such as HBO or NBA League Pass. There’s even an integrated channel guide to keep track of everything at once.

With this integration, too, Fire TV users can now use Alexa to access content from YouTube TV.

I’m thrilled to announce that some of the most popular Live TV streaming apps including SLING TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV (coming soon) will now support Fire TV’s Live TV discovery features. Anyone cutting the cord should take note! This update makes it easier to browse live TV channels across different apps in the Fire TV experience. It also offers a single destination to discover live content within the Live tab, so that you can check out what’s on now from nearly 20 integrated live TV apps and providers.

