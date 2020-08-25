Amazon’s PNY Gold Box offers storage from $7, save on TCL smartphones, more in today’s best deals

Today’s top deals include an Amazon PNY Gold Box, plus TCL smartphones, and various eufy smart home accessories. You’ll find all that and more below in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon’s PNY Gold Box has notable storage deals

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off PNY storage and more. Deals start at just $7, making it a great time to load up on some new storage. Our top pick is the PNY U3 Pro 512GB microSD card for $68. Regularly around $90, today’s deal represents a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Notable features here include transfer speeds up to 100MB/s and a bundled SD card reader for added functionality. More deals can be found here.

Save up to $80 on latest TCL Android smartphones

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 10 Pro Android Smartphone for $380. Typically fetching $450, today’s offer is good for an $80 discount, beats our previous mention by $1.50, and marks a new all-time low. TCL’s latest Android handset comes equipped with a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display and backs that with a built-in fingerprint reader, as well as expandable microSD card storage. Around back, there’s a quad camera array comprised of 64MP with hybrid auto focus, 2MP super low light video, 16MP super wide-angle, and 5MP macro sensors.

Anker’s eufy smart home lineup is on sale

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s eufy storefront is offering up to 23% off smart security accessories. Our top pick is the eufy Smart Video Doorbell with Chime for $97. As a comparison, it regularly goes for $130 and has never been offered for less at Amazon. The eufy Video Doorbell delivers high-definition feeds of activity outside your home, which is perfect for tracking packages and seeing when visitors arrive. You can communicate in real-time thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker. AI technology and a “sophisticated algorithm” ensure that you only get the right notifications sent to your phone. Plus, you’ll get full 1080p feeds as well.

