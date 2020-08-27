Deals: OnePlus 8 Pro sees first price drop, Assistant-enabled speakers, more

Today’s top deals include the OnePlus 8 Pro, Assistant-enabled speakers, and Skagen’s stainless steel smartwatch. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB 5G smartphone sees first price cut

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB 5G Android Smartphone for $920 in a variety of colors. Down from its usual $999 going rate, this is the very first time we’ve seen this recent release on sale, making today’s offer a new all-time low. OnePlus 8 Pro delivers the brand’s latest flagship experience centered around a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Alongside touting 256GB of storage, there’s also 12GB of RAM alongside 5G connectivity. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC and around back you’ll find a 48MP quad camera supplemented by 3X telephoto, 5MP Color Filter, and ultra-wide angle lenses.

Harman Kardon’s Assistant-enabled Citation Sound Bar at $350

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Harman Kardon Citation Smart Sound Bar for $350. Typically fetching $900, like you’ll pay at B&H, today’s offer amounts to over 60% in savings, beats the sale price at Harman Kardon direct by $150, and matches the all-time low. Harman Kardon’s soundbar elevates your TV’s audio experience with a three-channel system and 150W of power. Built-in Google Assistant brings voice control to your home theater for easily searching for movies, TV shows, and other content, as well as everything else the voice assistant is known for. There’s also a built-in touchscreen display for altering playback, changing settings, and more.

Skagen’s Stainless Steel Falster 2 Smartwatch returns to low

Amazon is currently offering the Skagen Connected Falster 2 Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $99. Having dropped from $129, you’ll still find other styles selling for up to $186 at Amazon with today’s offer amounting to 23% in savings. This is also matching the all-time low, as well. This Wear OS-powered smartwatch brings a circular 1.2-inch AMOLED display to your wrist complete with a whole host of fitness tracking prowess. Highlights include built-in heart rate monitoring alongside activity tracking and more. The stainless steel case pairs with a Milanese-style band and delivers a swim-proof form-factor.

