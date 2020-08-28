Save big on Samsung and Pixel devices, plus Assistant lighting, more in today’s best deals

Today’s best deals are highlighted by Woot’s big Samsung and Google Pixel sale, plus TP-Link Assistant accessories, and Lenovo’s Smart Clock. Hit the jump for all of today’s top picks in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Various Samsung and Google Pixel Android devices are on sale

Today only, various Google, Samsung, and other Android smartphones are on sale at Woot. Our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB in certified refurbished condition for $420. It currently sells for around $750 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the best refurbished mention we’ve tracked by $10. Notable features include a 6.1-inch display, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, and “all-day” battery life. Shop the entire sale here.

TP-Link Assistant-enabled lighting is on sale

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of TP-Link Kasa smart home accessories, headlined by its RGB LED Light Strip for $60. Typically fetching $70, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low and is one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen since the beginning of the year. This 80-inch smart light strip features full RGB color illumination alongside animated lighting effects for some unique ambiance. Place it behind your TV, on a shelf, or elsewhere in your home for a splash of color. It’s compatible with plenty of different smart home ecosystems, so whether it’s Alexa, Assistant, or a smartphone, you’re covered.

Lenovo Smart Clock discounted

Lenovo’s official Rakuten storefront is offering its Assistant-powered Smart Clock for $37. Down from its $80 list price, it’s on sale for $50 at Best Buy right now with today’s deal marking a 2020 low. Lenovo’s Smart Clock offers a compact form-factor with a built-in 4-inch display and speaker. Powered by Google’s Assistant smart home platform, you’ll be able to issue voice commands to this speaker and have it control your house. Plus, should you use it to set an alarm, just tapping it will snooze it, which is something other smart speakers can’t offer.

