LineageOS 17.1 now available for OnePlus 7T Pro

For those with the OnePlus 7T Pro, we have good news, you can enjoy LineageOS 17.1 as support is now officially available for the 2019 flagship.

While the latest Android 11 update is already rolling out in beta for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, those with 2019’s finest OnePlus hardware should be pleased that LineageOS is ready to be sideloaded. Support for third-party ROMs is always good for long-term viability if you do really like to hold on to your smartphones for a long period.

And with LineageOS being probably the most active ROM development, it is genuinely good news that the OnePlus 7T Pro can benefit from LineageOS 17.1 moving forward. We’re still in love with the OnePlus 7T Pro’s codename too, as “hotdog” builds of the latest Android 10-based ROM should be available really soon over on the project’s official site.

Because OxygenOS 11 is such a wildly different experience or “look and feel” to that of previous OxygenOS builds, you might actually want to give LineageOS 17.1 a second look if you do prefer the more Pixel-like OS experience. For hardcore fans, this might prove to be the way to hold on to the same experience they have become comfortable with.

On top of that, we’re also led to believe that there might not be a OnePlus 8T Pro, so if you were looking to upgrade, then holding on a little longer than 12 months might be a more viable option. The nightly builds of LineageOS 17.1 are now available on the dedicated OnePlus 7T Pro portal if you do want to get started moving away from that potential OxygenOS 11 upgrade.

