Deals: Save big on Lexar storage, Anker Android accessories, Assistant-enabled gear, more

Save on Lexar storage in today’s best deals, alongside Anker Android accessories, and meross Assistant products. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon 1-day Lexar USB and SD card storage sale

Amazon is now offering up to 40% off Lexar USB and SD cards. One standout is the Lexar Professional 1667X 128GB SDXC Card for $27. Regularly closer to $38, today’s deal is roughly 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports UHS-II technology (U3) for read transfer speeds up to 250MB/s alongside the 128GB of storage space. Ideal for use with cameras and storing larger files, it is also backwards compatible with UHS-I devices and backed by “limited lifetime product support.”

Anker and eufy smart home gear

A fresh batch of Anker deals at Amazon this morning is headlined by the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch for $190. Regularly $250, today’s deal marks the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. eufy’s new Security Smart Lock Touch delivers an all-in-one solution to bring your front door into the 21st century. Aside from its sleek design, notable features here include a myriad of ways to unlock your door, including fingerprint, touchscreen 4-digit codes, via the app, or even a physical key. It’s safe to say that eufy checked all the boxes here. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Save on meross Assistant smart home gear from $16

The official meross Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its smart home accessories starting at $16 for the Dual Outlet Smart Plug. Down from its usual $20 price tag, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low, saves you 20%, and is only the second discount we’ve tracked so far.

Packing two independently controllable outlets, this dual outlet smart plug expands your Siri setup with out of the box HomeKit support. You’ll also be able to count on Alexa and Assistant voice control, as well as a companion smartphone app for scheduling and more.

