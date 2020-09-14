Diesel has added another Wear OS watch to its growing lineup in the form of the cyberpunk-inspired MDJ Fadelite, a smartwatch with some unusual design choices.

While smartwatches have taken on various forms, there are few that have adopted a clear, colorful design in the same way that this latest model has. This limited edition Wear OS watch was designed by Canadian artist Mad Dog Jones, known for his Cyberpunk-inspired visual style that fuses digital art and throwback imagery.

The specifications of the Diesel MDJ Fadelite will be pretty familiar as, unfortunately, this updated Wear OS smartwatch still relies on the older Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and 512MB of RAM. The display measures in at 1.19 inches in a 390 by 390-pixel resolution at 328ppi. The casing size is 44mm that puts this in toward the upper end in terms of overall size.

Other notable internals on the Diesel MDJ Fadelite include 4GB of onboard storage, NFC payment support, and a combination aluminum-nylon build. This watch was unveiled at CES 2020 in January, but delays have seen the launch pushed back several times.







The Diesel MDJ Fadelite also comes with some unique accessories and two exclusive dials. Firstly, you’ll get a cleaning cloth that features Mad Dog Jones’ design, plus those watchfaces. They fuse some very ’80s-style future surrealism and geographic shapes.

After quite a delay since being unveiled, you can now pick up this limited edition MDJ Fadelite directly from Diesel priced at $275.

