LG briefly teased an extendable smartphone today

LG launched its unique Wing smartphone today with a swiveling display. During its launch, though, the company also briefly teased what might be around the corner. LG is apparently working on an extendable smartphone.

As the folks over at CNET spotted, the last 13 seconds of LG’s launch stream for the Wing tease another device. A brief animation shows a smartphone with a “chin” that pulls out to reveal more display. As the phone is angled upward, we can see that it’s a single display without any gaps.

LG hasn’t commented on this tease, but it’s pretty clear what the company is going for. The idea of a phone that, instead of folding, extends its display could end up having fewer durability concerns. TCL showed off a neat concept of this form factor earlier this year, too, and it was a slick idea!

It’s worth noting, too, that LG has experience with rolling displays. The company launched a premium OLED TV in 2019 that has its display roll into a larger base. While it would be easy to bring that idea to a smartphone, it sure seems like LG wants to deliver an extendable device. Would you be interested? That form factor would certainly be more useful than the Wing.

In any case, it’s awesome to see LG finally having fun with its smartphones again.

More on LG:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: