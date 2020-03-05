In lieu of an official unveiling at MWC 2020, TCL has today showcased a couple of crazy “rollable” and triple folding prototype Android devices.

The duo may never end up making it to market but look to leverage the firm’s capabilities as a display manufacturer to showcase just what they are capable of.

We saw leaked renders of the rolling display device, with the display tucking neatly under a cavity in the rear of the device. When you separate the device, the rollable AMOLED panel slides out using internal motors to reveal a 7.8-inch display. Without extending, the display will measure in at 6.75-inches.

At 9mm thick, there are no real use-case problems as a result of this design too. TCL says that this prototype will allow for split-screen multi-tasking when un-rolled. When in the standard smartphone mode, the motors and mechanisms are said to hold the device together. The biggest advantage of this particular design is that unlike a foldable, there should be no visible crease.

As for the tri-fold smartphone, this unique take on foldables from TCL might not be to everyone’s taste. The working prototype turns a 6.65-inch smartphone into a 10-inch tablet with a 20.8:9 aspect ratio and 3K resolution — although no details on if this is “true” 3K or just 3000 horizontal pixels.

It uses a unique DragonHinge and ButterflyHinge in tandem to ensure that each fold is strong enough when folded and unfolded. TCL hasn’t given details on just how thick this triple-foldable will be when in the standard smartphone mode. However, the form factor is interesting, to say the least.

No pricing or availability details for either device have been forthcoming and we’re unsure if either will ever make it to market. What do you think? Are these TCL concept devices something you’d like to see hit the market? Let us know down in the comments below.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: