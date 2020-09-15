OnePlus 7T is $400 in today’s best deals, plus Samsung T7 portable SSDs, and more

Today’s best deals include the OnePlus 7T at $400, Samsung’s T7 portable SSDs, and SmartThings bundles. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 7T delivers 128GB worth of storage

Today only, Woot is offering the OnePlus 7T with 128GB of storage in two colors for $400. As a comparison, it originally sold for $600, and today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. B&H is currently charging $450. The OnePlus 7T delivers a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that’s backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. Other notable features here include the triple camera backside array, which includes 48, 12, and 16MP lenses. This model is Dual-SIM compatible and is made for GSM + CDMA/4G LTE networks here in the United States.

Samsung T7 Portable USB-C SSDs from $80

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $159. Typically fetching $200, it recently dropped to $170 and is now down the extra $11. Overall, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer marking a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find the 500GB model on sale for $80, which matches the all-time low. Samsung’s T7 portable SSD delivers a USB-C design that not only provides out of the box Chromebook compatibility but also upwards of 1,050MB/s transfer speeds. An aluminum closure houses everything, bringing added shock-resistance into the mix.

SmartThings Monitoring Kit drops to $99

Woot currently offers the Samsung SmartThings Monitoring Kit for $99. Down from its $140 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $13, and marks the best we’ve seen since April. Samsung’s SmartThings bundle includes a second-generation hub, two multipurpose sensors, a motion detector, and a smart plug. All of that combines to provide ample security coverage of your setup, while also upgrading your smart home with advanced automations, Z-Wave integration, and more.

