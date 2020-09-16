Epson has unveiled the seriously pricey LS500 4K ultra-short-throw laser projector powered by Android TV, with a start price of $4,999.

A complete all-in-one entertainment solution — which it 100% should be, given the pricing — the Epson LS500 is equipped with the firm’s proprietary 4K Pro-UHD 3LCD technology. This basically means that it should be an exceptionally sharp and well-exposed projection when placed correctly within your home.

The Epson LS500 also supports 4K HDR content with advanced full 10-bit color processing for truly faithful renditions of your favorite movies and TV shows. The 3-Chip 3LCD tech helps ensure color accuracy as it can display 100% of the RGB color space in every single frame.

With an immersive 4K HDR viewing experience, Epson Laser Projection TV represents a new generation of digital projection that redefines the everyday television experience by offering a stunning picture up to 120 inches. Equipped with Epson’s proprietary 4K PRO-UHD 3LCD technology, Epson Laser Projection TV combines an advanced Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector — along with an Ultra High-Definition Ambient Light Rejecting Screen — to produce vivid colors and deep blacks for an exceptionally bright, colorful, and sharp picture — in virtually any viewing environment. Whether you’re watching a live sporting event, streaming your favorite series, gaming on the latest generation of consoles, or simply watching a blockbuster movie, Epson Laser Projection TV will simply amaze you.

Now that the “tech specs” portion is out of the way, you’ll be pleased to hear that the Epson LS500 utilizes the familiar Android TV interface. It comes with a Google Assistant-powered remote, too, for added voice controls and more. All of the most popular streaming services are here courtesy of Android TV and the Play Store including Netflix, HBO, Showtime, YouTube, Hulu, ESPN, and more.

YouTube TV and some other applications even open up the opportunity for live TV streaming — as we mentioned, this is a one-stop-shop for in-home entertainment.

The Epson LS500 Laser Projection TV was originally supposed to be available in the first quarter of 2020 at selected retailers, but thankfully, is now officially available in black and white models. There is a 100-inch and a 120-inch that start at (begin crying now) $4,999 and $5,999, respectively.

If this exorbitant Epson Android TV projector doesn’t float your boat, then you can always lower your budget and opt for something like the superb Anker Nebula Capsule II, which is a fraction of the cost at around $600 and far more portable.

