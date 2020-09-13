Hulu’s history with Android TV is full of delayed updates, but recently the service has been getting better about that. In the past few days, a new version of Hulu for Android TV has been released which adds support for voice controls.

Available now on the Google Play Store, Hulu for Android TV version 3.8.26 has one key addition — voice control support.

Hulu says that voice controls on its app can allow users to fast foward, rewind, or even skip episodes with a simple voice command. In a quick test of the functionality, I was quickly able to confirm that these are indeed Google Assistant commands and they work pretty flawlessly. You don’t even need to say “fast foward four minutes in Hulu.” Assistant recognizes the context and performs the action accordingly. For skipping episodes especially this could come in handy because, frankly, Hulu’s UI can still be annoying to work with even following the recent overhaul.

New in 3.8.26: – In this latest update, we’ve added voice support for various playback controls including fast forward, rewind, and previous or next episode. Be sure to update your Hulu app and get back to streaming!

This update is now available to all Android TV users with access to the Hulu app.

