Google’s Gboard keyboard has been getting a few tweaks over the past few months. Now, a few weeks after we first spotted it, Gboard seems to be rolling out its revised font and new theme.

Some users report that Gboard’s latest beta release, 9.8.07.328163918-beta-arm64-v8a, is getting a server-side update which enables a new font and a slightly tweaked theme. This new font is close to Google’s Product Sans which is also used throughout the UI on Google Pixels.

Obviously, a tweaked font is a pretty subtle change, but it’s one we’re definitely fans of. The bolder elements and clean font compliment the keyboard’s design quite well. Along with the font, this Gboard update slightly tweaks the overall theme of the keyboard, but that’s an even more subtle change.

This change may not be rolling out widely just yet, as reports are rather limited so far. A couple of Reddit threads confirm that some users on the latest beta are getting the update, but I’m not seeing it on any of my devices on that same update, even following a force stop. We’ll keep an eye on the rollout and see when it’s available more widely.

