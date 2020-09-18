Deals: Nest WiFi from $160, big savings on Chromebooks, more

Today’s best deals include Google Nest WiFi systems, various Chromebooks, and Fossil smartwatches. Head below for all of our top picks in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest WiFi system with two Points hits $300

Woot is currently discounting a selection of Google Nest WiFi systems starting at $160. Headlining is the Router with Two Points for $300. Down from the usual $349 price tag you’d pay at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you $50 and matches the best discount we’ve seen in months. This Nest WiFi package provides 5,400 square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. Alongside the main router, you’re also getting an additional two Point range extenders for helping to blanket your home in reliable coverage while also doubling as Google Assistant speakers.

Save big on Chromebooks

Woot is currently discounting a selection of Chromebooks in refurbished condition starting at $150. One standout is on the Samsung 12-inch Chromebook Plus 1.5GHz/4GB/32GB at $430. Down from its original $599 going rate, today’s offer saves you over 28%, and marks the best we’ve seen this year. Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook delivers a 12-inch 1080p touchscreen display backed by a folding design that allows it to double as a tablet. Alongside all-day battery life, you’ll also enjoy 32GB of storage with a microSD card expansion slot. And on top of dual USB-C ports, there’s also USB-A and more.

Score Fossil’s Gen 5 Stainless Steel Smartwatch while it’s $179

Amazon currently offers the Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $179. Down from its usual $295 going rate that you’ll still find direct from Fossil, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time. Sporting an all-metal housing with a blue sport band, Fossil’s Garrett Smartwatch delivers Wear OS functionality alongside a bevy of fitness tracking capabilities. There’s also heart rate monitoring as well as integrated GPS, Accelerometer, Altimeter, Ambient Light, and other sensors. Plus, battery life clocks in at over 24 hours on a single charge for all-day use.

