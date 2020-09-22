AMD this morning announced that it’s bringing Athlon and Ryzen chips to Chrome OS. HP is the first to unveil its AMD-powered Pro c645 Chromebook Enterprise, while also detailing the latest Intel Chromebox G3.

The HP Pro c645 Chromebook Enterprise is a clamshell but does have a 180-degree hinge. This device is silver all-around except for the 14-inch display that’s available in HD or FHD configurations with/without touch. The left and right bezels are narrow, but the bottom is thicker and features the HP logo. There is an HD camera with a privacy shutter (and dual mics) up top.

The keyboard, which has a backlit variant, is spill-resistant with MIL-STD 810H. It’s flanked by two speaker grills. Under-the-hood, it can be configured with the below AMD processors and 4/8/16GB of DDR4 memory, while the storage options are 32/64GB eMMc or 128 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

Athlon Silver 3050C

Athlon Gold 3150C

Ryzen 3 3250C

Ryzen 5 3500C

Ryzen 7 3700C

The 58Whr battery can last up to 10.5 hours with fast charging (90% in 90 minutes) available as an option. Other notable specs include an optional fingerprint sensor to the right of the trackpad, WI-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. Ports include 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A, headphone jack, HDMI, MicroSD, and a security lock slot.

The HP Pro c645 Chromebook and Chromebook Enterprise will ship in early December.

Meanwhile, the HP Chromebox Enterprise G3 is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, or i7, as well as Celeron/Pentium variants. Up to 16GB of memory and 128GB of storage are available, while a microSD card slot is there for expansion. That joins the following ports:

3 USB 3.2 Gen 1

1 USB Type-C® 3.2 Gen 1

1 USB-A 2.0

2 HDMI, up to 4K@60fps, HDMI version 2.0

1 Micro SD card slot

1 AC Adapter plug

1 RJ-45 Connector

1 Audio/Mic Combo port

The HP Chromebox Enterprise G3 (starting at $709) and Chromebox G3 ($254+) will be available in October.

