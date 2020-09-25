Friday deals: TicWatch Pro 3 gets first discount, Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, more

Today’s best deals include the new TicWatch Pro 3, Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex, and the Sony 75-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV. You’ll find all that and more below in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

TicWatch’s all-new Pro 3 Smartwatch sees launch discount

MobvoiUS via Amazon is currently offering its new TicWatch Pro 3 Wear OS Smartwatch for $255. Down from the $300 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $45 discount and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen. Having just been announced yesterday, TicWatch’s new Pro 3 delivers up to 72-hour battery life for going multiple days before needing to plug back in. That’s on top of a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and a lighter design with larger display. It can track a variety of health and fitness stats including sleep as well as heart rate, and now new additions like blood oxygen readings, stress, loud noises, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex returns to Amazon all-time low

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Flex i7 1.3GHz/8GB/512GB for $1,200. Down from the usual $1,350 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings and matches the all-time low. This is also still one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen. Centered around a 13.3-inch touchscreen QLED display, Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex delivers a 2-in-1 design backed by an aluminum housing and 20-hour battery life. You’ll find new perks like Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, as well as Wireless PowerShare for refueling your Galaxy handset. Samsung completes the package with two Thunderbolt 3 ports as well as a USB-C slot and S-Pen support for taking notes and the like.

Under $998 delivers a Sony 75-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV

Amazon offers the Sony 75-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $998. That’s down from the usual $1,500 price tag and more recent $1,200 going rate. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, as well. Notable features here include a 75-inch 4K panel with HDR support alongside three HDMI inputs full-on smart functionality for streaming your favorite content. It’s tough to find a large panel like this, bundled with so many features, under $1,000.

