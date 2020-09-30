Google’s new Chromecast goes on sale today for $49 with a new Android-based OS, a remote, and more. One detail you won’t get right away, though? Google color-matched the batteries for the Chromecast remote to the hardware.

In what is just such a Google thing to do, the company took the time to literally create its own AAA batteries for the new Chromecast with Google TV. It’s a minor touch, but something you can actually feel pretty quickly. Taking the batteries out of the box, the smooth matte finish feels really nice and unique, even though this is just a wrapper on the same old AAA batteries we’ve been using our entire lives.

What’s especially interesting is that Google didn’t stop at just wrapping the batteries in a white casing. That’s true of the “Snow” color, but the “Sky” and “Sunrise” Chromecasts (pictured below) have matching colors too! It’s especially neat that the color of the battery in the “Sky” variant matches the color of the Assistant button on the remote.

This is such a minor thing, but I find it both hilarious and kind of adorable that Google took the time to do this. Honestly, I wish these batteries were sold separately — I’d buy them for everything.

