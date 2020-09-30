Deals: Two Google Home Minis $40, OnePlus 7T $399, more

Today’s best deals include two Google Home Minis for $40, OnePlus 7T at $399, and discounts on Amazon Fire HD tablets. You’ll find all that and more down below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Snag two Google Home Minis for $40

Woot currently offers a 2-pack of Google Home Mini Smart Speakers for $40. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $39 each right now, today’s offer stacks up to an overall savings of 48% and matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen in months. Home Mini expands your Assistant setup with its familiar fabric-wrapped design alongside access to smart home control and more. Grabbing two means you’ll be able to kickstart or expand your setup with multi-room audio or just summoning Google’s voice assistant throughout your home.

Save $200 OnePlus 7T Android Smartphone

B&H currently offers the GSM unlocked OnePlus 7T 128GB Android Smartphone for $399. Typically fetching $599, it recently dropped to $450 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and returning to match the all-time low. Centered around a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, 7T is powered by an octa-core processor and features 8GB of RAM alongside 128GB of onboard storage. OnePlus supplements the experience with a triple camera assembly comprised of 48MP, telephoto, and ultrawide sensors alongside Warp Charge technology and a USB-C port. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Tablet returns to all-time low

HSN is currently offering the Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB Tablet bundled with some extra credits for $100. Down from the usual $150 going rate you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 33%, is $10 under our previous mention, and matches the all-time low there. You’ll also receive a credit for a Fire 10 cover courtesy of Caseable on top of a one-year Food Network subscription. Delivering an ideal way to surf the web from the couch, watch content in bed, and more, Amazon’s Fire HD 10 packs a 1080p display alongside 10 hours of battery life per charge. There’s 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded to 512GB with a microSD card, and you’ll also find USB-C charging, 2MP front and rear-facing cameras, as well as hands-free access to Alexa.

