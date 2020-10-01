In addition to big screens via the new Chromecast, Google TV is also aimed at Android devices. The new Google TV is beginning to roll out via the Play Store, but you can also download it now.

Behind-the-scenes, this new experience is delivered by updating an existing app that dates back to 2011 and has amassed over 5 billion downloads. Requiring users to download an entirely new client would not be an effective delivery method.

After updating to version 4.23.23.31, a notification announces that “Play Movies & TV on Android is now Google TV.” Tapping opens the app to a transition screen that lets you “Launch Google TV,” complete with a nifty animation of the new four-color branding.

The bottom bar has four sections, with “Home” having three top tabs: For you, Movies, and Shows. Here you’ll see various personalized carousels:







Top picks for you

New TV shows on your services

New movies on your services

Because you watched X

Trending TV shows

Watch it again

At the very bottom is “Browse by genre,” which is a carryover from the previous version. Next up is a “Shop” tab that’s near identical to the Play Store. “Library” is grouped by “Movies” and “Shows” with various filters. There is a grid and list view, but both are not too dense and only show a few works at a time.

“Watchlist” rounds out the app, and is sourced from things you bookmarked in Google Play and Google Search. Settings can be accessed by tapping you profile avatar, with this new app following all the latest Google Material Theme conventions.

The new Google TV for Android is rolling out now via the Play Store, but you can also download and sideload it directly from APK Mirror.

More about Google TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: