Last month, we showed you a first glimpse of what Chrome OS will look like when it gains a light mode in the near future. Work has since continued on light theme for Chrome OS, and at the same time the default dark theme has begun to get darker.

For years, Chrome OS’s UI has lived somewhere between light and dark. The app shelf and quick settings have been fairly dark, sharply contrasted by blindingly white elements like notifications, the search card, and the Files and Settings apps.

One of the biggest visual shakeups coming to Chrome OS in the near future is the addition of light theme, which brightens the dark elements to offer a consistently white UI throughout. That said, the toggle for this feature is distinctly titled “Dark Theme,” which could imply that a properly dark version of Chrome OS is coming soon, something many have long been waiting for.

As of the most recent builds of Chrome OS Canary, where we manually enabled the toggle, a few new pieces of the design have gotten lighter, especially the launcher and app drawer.

However, with this update, we’ve begun noticing changes to the way the default dark theme looks. The most standout change of Chrome OS’s dark theme so far is that the launcher’s search bar and search results card have both been flipped from light into dark, matching the dark theme of Google Search bar on Pixel phones.

This, along with a wide variety of recent and upcoming code changes related to “dark mode” for Chrome OS all point to the default dark theme getting darker in the coming months. Unfortunately, we’ve yet to see any signs of built-in Chrome OS apps like Settings and Files get the beginnings of dark mode. Similarly, we don’t yet know when Google intends for Chrome OS’s theme toggle to officially launch.

What other parts of Chrome OS would you like to see get a proper dark theme makeover? Let us know down in the comments.

